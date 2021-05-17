A young techie deals with covid expenses and medical insurance

As the second covid wave makes its way through India, Mint speaks to people across the country on how they are saving, spending and coping financially with the pandemic. A 24-year-old software professional, who resides in Pune with her parents, notes down all her thoughts regarding money, investments and financial decisions over a span of a week. With an annual salary of ₹327,200 and no financial responsibilities, she offers a peek into the thoughts, decisions and financial opinions of a young adult in an India deep in the throes of the pandemic.