AAA rated fixed deposit to offer these interest rates from today

The company provides a standard interest rate of 5.50 per cent p.a. on 12-month deposits, 5.90 per cent on 24-month deposits, and 6.05 per cent on deposits of 36 months to 60 months under the cumulative option. The organisation provides a maximum rate of 6.02 per cent on a monthly basis and 6.05 per cent on a quarterly basis on 60-month deposits under the regular deposit option. Sundaram Home Finance offers senior citizens an interest rate of 6.00 per cent annually on 12-month deposits, 6.40 per cent per annum on 24-month deposits, and 6.55 per cent per annum on 60-month deposits under the cumulative option. Senior citizens will get a maximum rate of 6.52 per cent on a monthly basis and 6.55 per cent on a quarterly basis on deposits maturing in 60 months under the regular income option.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}