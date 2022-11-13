AAA-rated company FD hikes interest rates, now offer up to 7.80%

Sundaram Finance FD Rates

On non-cumulative deposits maturing in 12 to 24 months, the company has hiked the annual interest rate to 7.15% yearly, 6.93% monthly, and 6.97% quarterly. On non-cumulative FD maturing in 36 months, the company has hiked the interest rate to 7.30% yearly, 7.07% monthly and 7.11% quarterly. On non-cumulative deposits maturing in 12 to 24 months, the company has hiked the annual interest rate to 7.50% yearly, 7.25% monthly, and 7.30% quarterly for senior citizens. On non-cumulative FD maturing in 36 months, the company has hiked the interest rate to 7.80% yearly, 7.53% monthly and 7.58% quarterly for senior citizens. On non-cumulative FDs, the customers can earn interest at monthly/quarterly (March, June, September, December) intervals.