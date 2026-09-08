Aadhaar authentication now mandatory for ESIC beneficiaries, says Labour Ministry — here is how to do it

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries will now have to link their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card to ensure uninterrupted access to benefits under the social security scheme.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment, in a post on X, mentioned that “Aadhaar authentication is now mandatory for ESIC beneficiaries under Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020”.
ESIC provides social security and healthcare benefits to eligible employees and their families working in factories and establishments covered under the scheme.
Employees earning up to ₹21,000 a month are generally covered, with the wage ceiling extended to ₹25,000 a month for persons with disabilities, subject to applicable rules.
ESIC beneficiaries can authenticate and link their Aadhaar online by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official ESIC website.
Step 2: Click on “Insured Persons and Beneficiaries”.
Step 3: Log in using your User ID and password.
Step 4: Select the “Aadhaar Seeding for IP” option.
Step 5: Find your name in the list and tap the “Click Here to Seed Aadhaar” link.
Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the authentication process using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Step 7: Once the authentication request is submitted, you will receive a reference number.
Step 8: Your Aadhaar will be linked to your ESIC records after the verification process is completed.
Linking Aadhaar with the ESIC Pehchan Card can help authenticate beneficiaries. Employees should ensure that their Aadhaar-registered mobile number is active and available to receive the OTP required for authentication.
The Labour Ministry also urged beneficiaries to seed their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card for “seamless access” to ESIC benefits.
ESIC provides a range of social security benefits, including medical care, hospitalisation and maternity benefits.
It also offers financial support during sickness or temporary disability, disability pensions in cases of permanent disablement due to employment injury, and financial assistance to dependants if an employee dies from an employment injury.
Linking Aadhaar with the ESIC Pehchan Card can help beneficiaries complete the required authentication and ensure uninterrupted access to these benefits and services.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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