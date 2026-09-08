Aadhaar authentication now mandatory for ESIC beneficiaries, says Labour Ministry — here is how to do it

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries will now have to link their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card to ensure uninterrupted access to benefits under the social security scheme.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, in a post on X, mentioned that “Aadhaar authentication is now mandatory for ESIC beneficiaries under Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020”.

ESIC provides social security and healthcare benefits to eligible employees and their families working in factories and establishments covered under the scheme.

Employees earning up to ₹21,000 a month are generally covered, with the wage ceiling extended to ₹25,000 a month for persons with disabilities, subject to applicable rules.

How to seed Aadhaar with your ESIC Pehchan Card? ESIC beneficiaries can authenticate and link their Aadhaar online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ESIC website.

Step 2: Click on “Insured Persons and Beneficiaries”.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and password.

Step 4: Select the “Aadhaar Seeding for IP” option.

Step 5: Find your name in the list and tap the “Click Here to Seed Aadhaar” link.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the authentication process using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 7: Once the authentication request is submitted, you will receive a reference number.

Step 8: Your Aadhaar will be linked to your ESIC records after the verification process is completed.

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Why does Aadhaar seeding matter? Linking Aadhaar with the ESIC Pehchan Card can help authenticate beneficiaries. Employees should ensure that their Aadhaar-registered mobile number is active and available to receive the OTP required for authentication.

The Labour Ministry also urged beneficiaries to seed their Aadhaar with their ESIC Pehchan Card for “seamless access” to ESIC benefits.

ESIC provides a range of social security benefits, including medical care, hospitalisation and maternity benefits.

It also offers financial support during sickness or temporary disability, disability pensions in cases of permanent disablement due to employment injury, and financial assistance to dependants if an employee dies from an employment injury.

Linking Aadhaar with the ESIC Pehchan Card can help beneficiaries complete the required authentication and ensure uninterrupted access to these benefits and services.