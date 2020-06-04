NEW DELHI : If you want to apply for a new Aadhaar card or make some changes in your existing one, then you can now do so as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today announced that 14,000 Aadhaar Kendras or centres have now reopened across India following easing of lockdown restrictions during 'Unlock 1.0'.

"Important announcement: As on date, over 14,000 #AadhaarKendra run by state govts, post offices, banks, BSNL are operational across the country (details: https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx) We're in touch with local administrations for permission to restart operations at other centres ASAP," UIDAI tweeted.

The Aadhaar-issuing authority allows card holders to avail various services like updating address online but for several other services like applying for a new card, you will need to visit Aadhaar centre personally.

UIDAI said the following exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendras are now functional.

1. Sanjay Place, Agra

2. Southend Circle, Bengaluru

3. Sector 17 A, Chandigarh

4. Inderlok Metro Mall, Delhi

5. Club Road, Hubli

6. Madhapur, Hyderabad

7. Orbit Mall, Jaipur

8. Palarivattom, Kochi

9. Aakash Mall, Kota

10. Ratan Square, Lucknow

11. Vijayanagar, Mysuru

12. Saraswathipuram, Mysuru

13. New Dak Bungalow Road, Patna

14. Padri Bus Stand, Raipur

15. Kantatoli Chowk, Ranchi

16. Labbipet, Vijayawada

17. Dwaraka Nagar, Vishakhapatnam

18. Naimnagar, Warangal

UIDAI runs around 30 Aadhaar Seva Kendras, designed on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, in several parts of India for which one can book appointment online.

Recently, UIDAI had allowed the Common Service Centre, an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs).

