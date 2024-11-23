Aadhaar card: Deadline to update details for free ends on THIS date — all you need to know

The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is fast approaching — December 14, 2024 after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the process period for two months from September 14, 2024.

As such, the UIDAI is urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated.

Here's All You Need To Know Visit the myAadhaar portal to update details — this is free of cost.

Alternatively, you can also get your details updated at the physical Aadhaar centres or Aadhaar Enrolment Centres for a nominal fee of ₹ 50.

50. The deadline to upload documents free of cost online was extended till December 14, 2024.

The UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar to reflect their correct demographic details.

What documents do you need to upload? This includes ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, and passbook, proof of address (POA) among others.

How to upload documents? Log into the myAadhaar Portal using your Aadhaar number and one time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

