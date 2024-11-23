Aadhaar card: Deadline to update details for free ends on THIS date — all you need to know

The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is fast approaching — December 14, 2024 after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the process period for two months from September 14, 2024.
As such, the UIDAI is urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated.
Updating Aadhaar is essential as it is linked to critical services such as banking, government programmes, and mobile connectivity. The process involves submitting valid identity and address proof online via the UIDAI portal. It’s crucial to act before the deadline, though it remains uncertain whether UIDAI will extend it again.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess