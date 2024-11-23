Aadhaar card: Deadline to update details for free ends on THIS date — all you need to know

The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is December 14, 2023. This is an extended deadline from September 14, earlier. Here is all you need to know.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is December 14, 2023.
The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is December 14, 2023.(Mint)

The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is fast approaching — December 14, 2024 after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the process period for two months from September 14, 2024.

As such, the UIDAI is urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated.

Also Read | I’m looking to invest in Silver ETFs — What could be the pros & cons?

Here's All You Need To Know

  • Visit the myAadhaar portal to update details — this is free of cost.
  • Alternatively, you can also get your details updated at the physical Aadhaar centres or Aadhaar Enrolment Centres for a nominal fee of 50.
  • The deadline to upload documents free of cost online was extended till December 14, 2024.
  • The UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar to reflect their correct demographic details.
  • What documents do you need to upload? This includes ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, and passbook, proof of address (POA) among others.
  • How to upload documents? Log into the myAadhaar Portal using your Aadhaar number and one time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

Also Read | What should equity mutual fund investors do amidst the market slump?

Step-by-step Guide to Update your Aadhaar online:

  1. First of all, you need to visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and by entering the OTP sent on your registered mobile number.
  2. Check your identity and address displayed on your profile.
  3. Now, you need to click on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’
  4. Select the documents for identity and address verification you wish to submit from the drop-down menus.
  5. Upload the chosen documents.
  6. Review the information and submit to update your Aadhaar details.

Updating Aadhaar is essential as it is linked to critical services such as banking, government programmes, and mobile connectivity. The process involves submitting valid identity and address proof online via the UIDAI portal. It’s crucial to act before the deadline, though it remains uncertain whether UIDAI will extend it again.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceAadhaar card: Deadline to update details for free ends on THIS date — all you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.