The deadline to update Aadhaar details online for free is fast approaching — December 14, 2024 after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the process period for two months from September 14, 2024.

As such, the UIDAI is urging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, especially if their Aadhaar was issued 10 years ago and has never been updated.

Here's All You Need To Know Visit the myAadhaar portal to update details — this is free of cost.

Alternatively, you can also get your details updated at the physical Aadhaar centres or Aadhaar Enrolment Centres for a nominal fee of ₹ 50.

50. The deadline to upload documents free of cost online was extended till December 14, 2024.

The UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar to reflect their correct demographic details.

What documents do you need to upload? This includes ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, and passbook, proof of address (POA) among others.

Log into the myAadhaar Portal using your Aadhaar number and one time password (OTP) received on your registered mobile number.

Step-by-step Guide to Update your Aadhaar online: First of all, you need to visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and by entering the OTP sent on your registered mobile number. Check your identity and address displayed on your profile. Now, you need to click on the option ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’ Select the documents for identity and address verification you wish to submit from the drop-down menus. Upload the chosen documents. Review the information and submit to update your Aadhaar details. Updating Aadhaar is essential as it is linked to critical services such as banking, government programmes, and mobile connectivity. The process involves submitting valid identity and address proof online via the UIDAI portal. It’s crucial to act before the deadline, though it remains uncertain whether UIDAI will extend it again.