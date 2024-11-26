Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to make changes online for free by December 14. Here’s how

UIDAI advises individuals to update their Aadhaar if it has been over 10 years since the last modification. Keeping Aadhaar details current is crucial for various formalities.

Updated26 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to make changes online for free by December 14. Here's how
Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to make changes online for free by December 14. Here’s how(HT)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free updates to Aadhaar details until December 14, 2024. Citizens can modify information such as their name, address, or date of birth without any charges via an entirely online process. After the deadline, updates will incur a processing fee.

Why Update Aadhaar Details?

UIDAI advises individuals to update their Aadhaar if it has been over 10 years since the last modification. Keeping Aadhaar details current is crucial for:

Data Accuracy: Ensures your records match your latest personal details.

Service Access: Streamlines access to various government and private services.

Verification Success: Enhances the success rate of Aadhaar-based authentications.

How to Update Aadhaar Online for Free

The online process is simple and user-friendly. Here’s how to update your details:

Visit the Official Website: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Access the Update Section: Under ‘My Aadhaar,’ select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’

Update Details: Choose ‘Document Update’ and log in with your Aadhaar number, and OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Submit Updates: Select fields like name or address, upload the required documents, and submit the request.

Track Request: Save the Update Request Number (URN) for future reference.

Offline Updates for Biometric Changes

For updates involving biometrics such as fingerprints, iris scans, or photos, individuals must visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. Steps for offline updates include:

Download the Form: Access the enrolment/update form from UIDAI’s website.

Submit at Centre: Fill out and submit the form along with the necessary documents.

Provide Biometric Data: Complete the biometric verification process.

Receive Acknowledgment: Obtain a slip with your URN to track tracking progress.

Important Notes

Updates to date of birth and gender can only be made once.

Free updates are applicable for demographic details; fees apply for updates after December 14, 2024.

Timeline for the Free Update Window

The free update deadline was initially set for June 14, 2024, then extended to September 14, 2024, before being further extended to the current date of December 14, 2024.

Citizens are encouraged to act promptly to ensure their Aadhaar details are up to date. After the deadline, updates will incur a processing fee.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
