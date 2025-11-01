Aadhaar card update: From name change to new fees — 3 things change from November 1 | All you need to know

Aadhaar card update rules change: Starting November 1, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced several changes to Aadhaar, to make Aadhaar card update easier and seamless for holders. Under the new Aadhaar rules, you will be able to update your name, address, date of birth, mobile number and other demographic changes without having to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The fees to update Aadhaar details have also been changed, and the requirement to link Aadhaar with PAN has been reinforced as part of the new rules.

The UIDAI's new Aadhaar rules from today, November 1, 2025, will help Aadhaar holders update their information with ease by not having to visit the enrolment centres.

Also Read | Medical board to use Aadhaar to verify identity in exams, enhance transparency

Here are the three new Aadhaar update rules that are starting from November 1 that you need to know:

1. Update Aadhaar Card details online from November 1 Starting November 1, Aadhaar Card holders will be able to update any demographic changes such as name, date of birth, mobile number and address entirely online. The Aadhaar update can be made through the myAadhaar portal, which will verify details through existing databases of the government like PAN or passport. This will reduce the requirement of in-person visits to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra. However, biometric changes like fingerprints, iris scans, or photographs will still require you to visit the Aadhaar enrolment centre.

Also Read | Aadhaar update: UIDAI announces fee waiver for biometric updates of children

2. New Aadhaar update fees from November 1 The UIDAI has also introduced new fees for Aadhaar update from November 1. Under the new fee structure for Aadhaar updates, any change in demographic details will require a charge of ₹75. For changing biometric details like fingerprints or iris scan, the Aadhaar update fee will be ₹125, and if you change demographic details with biometric ones, the former will be free. Online document updates will remain free until June 14, 2026, but similar charges may apply after the deadline. Apart from this, children between ages 5 and 17 will be eligible for free biometric Aadhaar updates.

3. Aadhaar-PAN linking becomes compulsory from November 1 The UIDAI has also notified that Aadhaar-PAN linking has become compulsory from November 1. Aadhaar card holders must link Aadhaar with their PAN by December 31, 2025. After this, the PAN will be deactivated from January 1, 2026. Moreover new PAN applicants will also need to authenticate their Aadhaar during registration to ensure a faster, paperless, and more transparent identity verification process. Failure to link Aadhaar with PAN may lead to restrictions and fines.