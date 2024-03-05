Aadhaar card: Update your details for free till 14 March; Here's how
At present, one can update their Aadhaar card for free only on the myAaadhaar portal. However a ₹50 fee is charged if you update it offline.
The deadline to update your Aadhaar card for free is about to end. In December 2023, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar. The deadline for free updation of an Aadhaar card is 14 March. At present, one can update their Aadhaar card for free only on the myAaadhaar portal. However a ₹50 fee is charged if you update it offline.