Aadhaar card: Update your details for free till 14 March; Here's how

The deadline to update your Aadhaar card for free is about to end. In December 2023, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the deadline for free updation of Aadhaar. The deadline for free updation of an Aadhaar card is 14 March. At present, one can update their Aadhaar card for free only on the myAaadhaar portal. However a ₹50 fee is charged if you update it offline.

"Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal," UIDAI said.

Aadhaar Card: What details can you update

One can update their name, address, photo, and other changes from the UIDAI's website for free until 14 March. If you visit Common Services Centres (CSC), then a fee of ₹50 will be levied to update the details of your Aadhaar Card.

Aadhaar Card: How to update details online

Follow these simple steps to update the details on your Aadhaar card for free-

Step 1: Log in to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using the Aadhaar number.

Step 2: Click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 3: Enter a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 4: Select ‘Document Update’ and existing details of the resident will be displayed.

Step 5: Verify details and click on the next hyperlink.

Step 6: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list. Upload address proof.

Step 7: Click on the 'submit' option and upload the documents.

Step 8: The update request will be accepted after a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) is generated.

Aadhaar card: How to upload address proof?

Step 1: Visit the official link of UIDAI

Step 2: Log in and select “Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update"

Step 3: Click on “Update Aadhaar Online"

Step 4: Select 'address' and click to proceed

Step 5: Upload a scanned copy and enter the required information

