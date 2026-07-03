You can now add, update email to Aadhaar for free: Check how, last date and other details

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) in an official statement released today said that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enable online updating of email ID details for Aadhaar.

UIDAI will allow Indian residents to add or update their email ID directly through the Aadhaar app, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar centre. “Designed to improve ease of living, the new Aadhaar app is enabling people to avail multiple services including mobile number update, and address update easily directly from their smart phones,” the release said.

Here's a look at the top FAQs answered: What is the cost of the email ID update service? You can add or update email ID directly through the Aadhaar App for free for a period of six months.

How can I access this service? “UIDAI encourages people to avail the benefit to add and update email IDs in Aadhaar. Residents can access the update email feature by downloading or updating the Aadhaar app,” it said. The statement added that the new Aadhaar app is available for download on both Android (Google Play Store) and Apple iOS (App Store) platforms, here:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.pehchaan&hl=en_IN

iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/aadhaar/id6744029871 Why was this service enabled? The move aims to improve convenience for residents to keep their Aadhaar information up to date. “By removing the requirement for physical visits, the initiative underlines UIDAI's commitment to providing people friendly digital service as part of Digital India initiative towards a Viksit Bharat,” the statement added.

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What is the deadline for free email update via mobile app? This free service began on 1 July 2026 and will remain in place for a period of six months, effectively till the end of the year (December 2026).

How many email updates have been recorded so far? According to the ministry's release, more than 2.5 lakh email updates have recorded in two days (1-2 July) since the service was enabled.

Why should you add email to Aadhaar? Linking email with Aadhaar helps in receiving real-time email notifications whenever an Aadhaar authentication request is executed. It enhances transparency and provides an additional layer of security by enabling holders to stay informed about the use of their Aadhaar for any purpose," the MeitY statement added.

New Aadhaar app: What are the key things to know? The new Aadhaar mobile replaced the mAadhaar app as part of a phased rollout on 1 July. Since its launch five months back, it has recorded over 3.1 crore downloads, more than 40 lakh people have updated their mobile numbers using the new app and 10 lakh people have used it to update their address.

New Aadhaar app: All you need to know The new application comes with several unique features and upgrades. These include QR code-based verification, face authentication and privacy-focused data sharing. You can visit the official Aadhaar website for more details, clarification, and updates on these developments. The official website also contains the link to download the new application here — https://uidai.gov.in/en/

The aim of the new Aadhaar app is to make the make user experience smoother. The key features are as follows:

Key Question What Users Should Know Will old Aadhaar data be erased today? No. Existing records on the mAadhaar app will remain available during the transition. Can users continue using mAadhaar? Yes. The current app will continue to work until the migration is completed, but users are encouraged to transition as the old application has been retired. What's new in the latest app? Face authentication, QR code verification and secure digital Aadhaar sharing. Is carrying a physical Aadhaar card necessary? In many cases, digital verification through the new app may be sufficient. Should users uninstall mAadhaar? Yes. You should follow the steps and install the new application. It is also prudent to keep using the existing app until you have successfully shifted to the new one.

Notably, the Aadhaar app can also be used for identity verification during hotel check-ins, hospital admissions, airport entry and for verifying gig workers and service partners through QR code-based offline verification.

After logging in, you need to go to the services and share contact section and display a QR code. Anyone can scan it using a smartphone camera to instantly save their name and mobile number.