Aadhaar, credit cards, FDs, and more: Key Financial deadlines not to miss this September

  • As September approaches, several important financial deadlines are on the horizon. Check deadlines for Aadhaar updates and various credit card changes.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Aadhaar, credit cards, FDs, more: Key Financial deadlines not to miss this September
Aadhaar, credit cards, FDs, more: Key Financial deadlines not to miss this September(Reuters)

September is approaching, and with it comes a wave of financial deadlines that could significantly impact your wallet. From changes in credit card terms to updates in Aadhaar and bank fixed deposit schemes, it's crucial to stay informed and take action before these deadlines pass.

Also Read | Bank Holiday today: Are banks closed for Janmashtami 2024 on August 26?

Aadhaar Free Update Deadline

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free Aadhaar document update window until September 14, 2024. The UIDAI website stated, "Please update Aadhaar for continuous accuracy of demographic Information. To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents."

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card Changes

IDFC FIRST Bank is updating its credit card payment terms, including the minimum amount due (MAD) and payment due date, starting September 2024. These changes, outlined on the bank's website, will affect all cardholders.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Loyalty Program

HDFC Bank is revising the loyalty program for certain credit cards effective September 1, 2024. The bank has already notified affected customers via email about these changes.

Also Read | 6 Upcoming car launches expected in September 2024

IDBI Bank Special Fixed Deposit Deadline

IDBI Bank has extended the deadline for its Utsav Fixed Deposits (FDs), offering special tenure options of 300, 375, 444, and a newly added 700 days. The interest rates for these FDs vary, with the general public earning up to 7.15% and senior citizens up to 7.65% for specific tenures. The deadline for these special FDs has been extended to September 30, 2024.

Indian Bank Special FD Deadline

Indian Bank has extended the deadline for its Ind Super 300 Days Fixed Deposit scheme, now offering interest rates of 7.05% for the general public, 7.55% for senior citizens, and 7.80% for super senior citizens until September 30, 2024.

Punjab and Sind Bank Special FD Deadline

Punjab and Sind Bank’s special Fixed Deposit offers, featuring interest rates of up to 7.15% for 333 days, will also expire on September 30, 2024.

SBI Amrit Kalash Scheme

State Bank of India (SBI) customers can invest in the Amrit Kalash scheme until September 30, 2024. This special 400-day deposit offers an interest rate of 7.10%, with senior citizens eligible for a 7.60% rate. Additionally, the SBI Wecare scheme, which provides an extra 50 basis points over the card rate for senior citizens, has also been extended to September 30, 2024.

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO announces price band at ₹503-529 apiece
Also Read | Apple iPhone 16 to launch in India on September 9. All we know

RuPay Card Reward Points

Effective September 1, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed banks issuing RuPay credit cards not to deduct UPI transaction fees from reward points or other specified advantages.

RBI Credit Card Rule Change

Starting September 6, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will enforce new rules prohibiting card issuers from signing exclusive contracts with networks that restrict the use of other networks. This decision comes after a review of existing agreements between card issuers and networks.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceAadhaar, credit cards, FDs, and more: Key Financial deadlines not to miss this September

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    151.60
    09:40 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.75 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel

    153.30
    09:40 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.4 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.15
    09:40 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    1.85 (1.07%)

    Bandhan Bank

    198.95
    09:40 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-1.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    GMM Pfaudler

    1,474.70
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    117.7 (8.67%)

    NBCC India

    190.25
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    12.6 (7.09%)

    Tata Investment Corporation

    7,873.05
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    500.75 (6.79%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    913.70
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    32.85 (3.73%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.000.00
      Chennai
      73,195.000.00
      Delhi
      74,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue