September is approaching, and with it comes a wave of financial deadlines that could significantly impact your wallet. From changes in credit card terms to updates in Aadhaar and bank fixed deposit schemes, it's crucial to stay informed and take action before these deadlines pass.

Aadhaar Free Update Deadline The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the free Aadhaar document update window until September 14, 2024. The UIDAI website stated, "Please update Aadhaar for continuous accuracy of demographic Information. To update it, upload your proof of identity and proof of address documents."

IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card Changes IDFC FIRST Bank is updating its credit card payment terms, including the minimum amount due (MAD) and payment due date, starting September 2024. These changes, outlined on the bank's website, will affect all cardholders.

HDFC Bank Credit Card Loyalty Program HDFC Bank is revising the loyalty program for certain credit cards effective September 1, 2024. The bank has already notified affected customers via email about these changes.

IDBI Bank Special Fixed Deposit Deadline IDBI Bank has extended the deadline for its Utsav Fixed Deposits (FDs), offering special tenure options of 300, 375, 444, and a newly added 700 days. The interest rates for these FDs vary, with the general public earning up to 7.15% and senior citizens up to 7.65% for specific tenures. The deadline for these special FDs has been extended to September 30, 2024.

Indian Bank Special FD Deadline Indian Bank has extended the deadline for its Ind Super 300 Days Fixed Deposit scheme, now offering interest rates of 7.05% for the general public, 7.55% for senior citizens, and 7.80% for super senior citizens until September 30, 2024.

Punjab and Sind Bank Special FD Deadline Punjab and Sind Bank’s special Fixed Deposit offers, featuring interest rates of up to 7.15% for 333 days, will also expire on September 30, 2024.

SBI Amrit Kalash Scheme State Bank of India (SBI) customers can invest in the Amrit Kalash scheme until September 30, 2024. This special 400-day deposit offers an interest rate of 7.10%, with senior citizens eligible for a 7.60% rate. Additionally, the SBI Wecare scheme, which provides an extra 50 basis points over the card rate for senior citizens, has also been extended to September 30, 2024.

RuPay Card Reward Points Effective September 1, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed banks issuing RuPay credit cards not to deduct UPI transaction fees from reward points or other specified advantages.