Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report a family member's death to UIDAI, documents needed and steps to follow

If a family member has passed away, their Aadhaar details may need attention to reduce the risk of identity misuse. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides an online facility that allows Aadhaar holders to report a family member’s death and initiate the process of deactivating the deceased person’s Aadhaar number.
Here is what you need to know about reporting a death to UIDAI, the documents required, and the steps involved.
A 12-digit Aadhaar number is unique to each person and serves as an important identity credential for accessing various services, including banking. Reporting the death of its holder can help reduce the risk of unauthorised use of their identity details and prevent fraud.
The facility is available through the myAadhaar portal and requires the reporting family member to authenticate their identity before submitting the deceased person’s information.
Before starting the process, keep the following documents and information ready:
The process can be initiated online through the myAadhaar portal. Follow these steps:
No. Reporting a death is the first step in the process, not confirmation that the Aadhaar number has been deactivated. UIDAI validates the submitted information before deciding on the next action.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official UIDAI website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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