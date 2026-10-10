Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report a family member's death to UIDAI, documents needed and steps to follow

UIDAI allows Aadhaar holders to report a family member’s death through an online facility. The process requires specific documents and identity verification. Here’s how to submit a request, what details you need, and what family members should know. 

Sheetal Goel
Published10 Oct 2026, 12:37 AM IST
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Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report a family member's death to UIDAI, documents needed and steps to follow. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report a family member's death to UIDAI, documents needed and steps to follow. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If a family member has passed away, their Aadhaar details may need attention to reduce the risk of identity misuse. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides an online facility that allows Aadhaar holders to report a family member’s death and initiate the process of deactivating the deceased person’s Aadhaar number.

Here is what you need to know about reporting a death to UIDAI, the documents required, and the steps involved.

Why should you report a family member’s death to UIDAI?

A 12-digit Aadhaar number is unique to each person and serves as an important identity credential for accessing various services, including banking. Reporting the death of its holder can help reduce the risk of unauthorised use of their identity details and prevent fraud.

The facility is available through the myAadhaar portal and requires the reporting family member to authenticate their identity before submitting the deceased person’s information.

Also Read | No more app switching for Aadhaar face authentication: What users need to know

What documents and details are needed?

Before starting the process, keep the following documents and information ready:

  • Death certificate: A scanned copy is required for submission and verification.
  • Aadhaar number of the deceased: This helps identify the record for which deactivation is being requested.
  • Aadhaar details of the reporting family member: These are needed to access the online service.
  • Registered mobile number: The reporting family member's mobile number must be linked to their Aadhaar to complete OTP-based authentication.
  • Demographic details of the deceased person: These may also be required to validate the deceased person's record.

How can you report a death and request Aadhaar deactivation?

The process can be initiated online through the myAadhaar portal. Follow these steps:

  • Log in to the myAadhaar portal: Log in to the official UIDAI myAadhaar portal using your Aadhaar number and complete OTP-based authentication.
  • Choose the relevant service: Select the “report death of family member” option.
  • Enter the deceased person's details: Provide the Aadhaar number and death registration number.
  • Upload the death certificate: Submit a scanned copy of the certificate as supporting documentation.
  • Save the reference number: Once the request is submitted, a Service Request Number (SRN) is generated. Keep this for future reference to track the application status.

Also Read | Is marriage registration in court mandatory in India? What couples need to know

Does submitting the request immediately deactivate Aadhaar?

No. Reporting a death is the first step in the process, not confirmation that the Aadhaar number has been deactivated. UIDAI validates the submitted information before deciding on the next action.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official UIDAI website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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