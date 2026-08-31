Aadhaar DOB update: Can you change your date of birth more than once? UIDAI rules explained

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that there is no fixed limit on the number of times a person can request a date of birth (DoB) update in Aadhaar.

However, a second or subsequent change is subject to a much stricter process than the first update.

In a post on X, UIDAI mentioned that if the DoB has already been updated once, any further request will be handled under a stringent process. The rules are detailed in UIDAI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

When can you update DOB in Aadhaar for the first time? Under normal circumstances, there should be no need to change the DoB in the Aadhaar database.

A first-time DoB update can arise if the existing DoB is marked as ‘declared’ or ‘approximate’, if an operator entered it incorrectly, or if a person wants to correct a DoB recorded using a false or fraudulently obtained document.

What if your DoB is marked as declared or approximate? For Indian residents and NRIs aged 18 and above, the DoB can be updated using any acceptable proof-of-DoB document listed by UIDAI.

For Indian residents below 18, a Birth Certificate is mandatory. NRIs below 18 can submit either a Birth Certificate or an Indian Passport.

What if your DoB is already verified in Aadhaar? If the earlier document was a Birth Certificate: The applicant must submit a corrected Birth Certificate with the same Birth Registration Number (BRN) and issued by the same registrar, along with an affidavit.

The applicant must submit a corrected Birth Certificate with the same Birth Registration Number (BRN) and issued by the same registrar, along with an affidavit. If the earlier document was not a Birth Certificate: For Indian residents aged 18 and above, the applicant can submit a corrected version of the same document, provided it remains an accepted DoB document. Alternatively, a Birth Certificate along with an affidavit can be submitted. What if the Aadhaar operator entered the wrong DoB? If the DoB in the Aadhaar card is different from the DoB mentioned in the document submitted earlier, and the applicant wants Aadhaar corrected to match that same document, UIDAI may treat it as an operator error.

The applicant can submit the earlier document if it is still valid. If the document is no longer accepted or is unavailable, a self-declaration may be allowed.

How to change DoB for a second time in Aadhaar? This is where the rules become much stricter. A second or subsequent DoB update after the first update is permitted only in exceptional circumstances.

If the first-time DoB update proof was not a Birth Certificate: You must submit a Birth Certificate.

You must submit a Birth Certificate. If the earlier proof was a Birth Certificate: You must submit a corrected Birth Certificate with the same BRN, issued by the same registrar. These subsequent-update rules apply to Indian residents and NRIs, irrespective of age. The same operator-error provision also applies to subsequent updates.

What if a fraudulent document was used earlier? UIDAI also provides a way to correct a DoB that was previously recorded using a false or fraudulently obtained document. In such cases, the person gets one final opportunity to correct the DoB.

What if the DoB update reveals the wrong age at enrolment? If a first or subsequent DoB update shows that a person was actually older than the age declared at enrolment, the update request can be rejected, and Aadhaar may be deactivated.

This could apply if the person was over five when enrolled in the below-5 category or over 18 when enrolled as a minor.

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What about DOB update rules for resident foreigners in Aadhaar? For foreign residents, DoB updates are allowed only in cases of operator error. The Aadhaar DoB must be corrected to match the Proof of Identity-cum-Proof of DoB document submitted during enrolment, along with a self-declaration.