Aadhaar face authentication gets easier: UIDAI launches new SDK and Sandbox—what users should know

Users may no longer need to switch between apps for Aadhaar face authentication, as UIDAI’s new Software Development Kit (SDK) lets banks, insurers, brokers and fintechs build the facility into their own apps.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday launched the Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK and Aadhaar Face Authentication Sandbox at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

Here’s what it actually changes for Aadhaar users.

What is changing in Aadhaar face authentication? Aadhaar Face Authentication allows a person to verify their identity through an Aadhaar-enabled service. The key change now is that this capability can be built directly into the app that a user is already using.

“The Aadhaar Face Authentication SDK brings UIDAI’s Face Authentication capability directly into native Android and iOS applications,” according to the release. It reduces the need for multiple apps for Aadhaar Face Authentication.

In simple terms, a user could download just one app — say, a banking, insurance, or broking app — and complete Aadhaar authentication from within it. Earlier, a similar experience required the Aadhaar FaceRD app to be present in the background, making the onboarding journey longer and dependent on a separate app.

As per the release, “it eliminates the need for users to switch between applications, enabling a smoother, single-app authentication experience”.

The launch also “makes it easier for BFSI sector players to use Aadhaar Face Authentication for RBI-mandated multi-factor authentication”.

Does the SDK itself authenticate your face? No. This is the important distinction.

Face Authentication is the technology used to verify your identity. The SDK is the software package that allows banks, fintechs and other organisations to integrate that technology into their own apps.

According to the release, the “ready-to-use SDK simplifies integration for ecosystem partners while incorporating AI/ML-based liveness and anti-spoofing capabilities. It also supports secure handling and encryption of authentication data and is designed to work across consumer smartphones”.

The SDK is expected to help government departments, banks, fintechs and other organisations to “deploy face Authentication-enabled services more efficiently”.

What is the Aadhaar Face Authentication Sandbox? The Sandbox is meant for organisations, not users. It provides a “secure and controlled environment” where developers and quality assurance teams can integrate, test, and validate the complete Face Authentication journey before production onboarding.

They can test user provisioning and consent, face capture, liveness checks, authentication, error handling, and response validation without external biometric hardware.

“It also allows testing of failure scenarios such as invalid digital signatures, network interruptions, timeouts, and spoofing attempts,” as mentioned in the release.

How widely is Face Authentication used? UIDAI's Face Authentication solution was launched in 2021 and has processed over 500 crore transactions, with adoption by nearly 200 entities, including government departments, banks, NBFCs, telecom operators, brokerage firms and certifying authorities, as stated in the release.

It is already used for services including Digital Life Certificates (Jeevan Pramaan), Ayushman Bharat beneficiary onboarding, DBT schemes, Aadhaar-enabled payments, SIM activation through e-KYC, PM e-Drive, PM Awas Yojana, PM Kisan, and others.

What does this mean for users? “The launch of the SDK and Sandbox fulfills a long-standing demand of the Fintech and banking ecosystem to build a seamless, and secure user onboarding journey from within the user bank/fintech organisation’s mobile application,” according to the release.

However, users will see this change only when their bank, fintech, insurer, broker, or other service provider integrates the new SDK into their app.