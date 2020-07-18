Have queries related to Aadhaar, tweet them to UIDAI’s official twitter handle to get a quick solution. UIDAI is addressing all sorts of Aadhar related customer queries on twitter. You can tweet your concerns to the twitter handles- @UIDAI or @Aadhaar_Care . While @UIDAI is the official twitter account of Unique Identification Authority of India, @Aadhaar_Care is an official help centre profile for Aadhaar managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India.

The twitter services are apart from the customer care services available on phone or email id or their service centres.

Government authorities, which were prior known to be torpid in addressing customer grievances, are presently utilising the social media platforms such as twitter to improve their customer administration .Social media platforms have made it easy for companies and government authorities to interact with their consumers in a more efficient manner.

UIDAI isn't the just one dealing with client worries on twitter. Most other government and non - government authorities are likewise dealing with their client queries on twitter.

Here are a few recent tweets:

Mangesh Pawar wanted to download his daughter’s class 10 marksheet from Digilocker, for which he needs his daughter’s Aadhaar card. However to his dismay, the phone number in her Adhaar was not updated and he was unable to receive the OTP. Here’s how @UIDAI on twitter responded, “Dear Mangesh, You may use Umang App to download the child's marksheet. For Aadhaar update, we found the below two centres functional in Chembur area." It added “The child need to be present to update her phone number. Also if her biometrics have not been updated before, we suggest you update that too in the same update request. No documents needed for either update. Just carry her Aadhaar."

Here is the twitter conversation between Mangesh Pawar and UIDAI.

@ICSE_Board @UIDAIMumbai @UIDAI @PMOIndiaBoard hs uploaded 10 std marksheet and cert on Digilocker. For download marksheet daughter has to create ID on Digilocker Nd Adhar reqd. She hs Adhar but phon no chnged, OTP isue. No Adhar center is working in Chembur, BOM fr update ph no — Mangesh Pawar (@mangesh7375) July 17, 2020

The child need to be present to update her phone number. Also if her biometrics have not been updated before, we suggest you update that too in the same update request. No documents needed for either update. Just carry her Aadhaar. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 17, 2020

An Aadhaar holder wanted to correct his date of birth on his Aadhaar. Here’s the conversation:

Another Aadhaar holder complained of rejection of his application to update his address.

Dear resident, send the URN/EID with the date and time mentioned on the slip in TEXT format via direct message and we can check. https://t.co/5FAtBxq4pK — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) July 17, 2020

Not just grievances, some twitter users sent their gratitude to UIDAI for prompt services.

Take a look:

Thank you for your kind words.

We are working in coordination with local administration authorities to serve residents. Pls follow all health advisory issue by your state government. Book your appointment online from: https://t.co/QFcNEqehlP https://t.co/clpULInSf8 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 13, 2020

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated