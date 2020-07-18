Aadhaar issues: Take them to Twitter for quick redressal

Mangesh Pawar wanted to download his daughter’s class 10 marksheet from Digilocker, for which he needs his daughter’s Aadhaar card. However to his dismay, the phone number in her Adhaar was not updated and he was unable to receive the OTP. Here’s how @UIDAI on twitter responded, “Dear Mangesh, You may use Umang App to download the child's marksheet. For Aadhaar update, we found the below two centres functional in Chembur area." It added “The child need to be present to update her phone number. Also if her biometrics have not been updated before, we suggest you update that too in the same update request. No documents needed for either update. Just carry her Aadhaar."