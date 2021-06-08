Aadhaar seeding with the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) has become mandatory from 1st June 2021. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has directed the employers that ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) is allowed for only those EPFO members whose account is Aadhaar seeded. Means, if an EPF account is not linked to accountholder's Aadhaar number, then employer's contribution won't get credited in such EPF account. The EPFO also made it clear that employer's EPF contribution won't be credited those EPF account whose UAN is not Aadhaar verified.

Informing about the new guideline the EPFO informed employers and said, “Dear Employer, with the coming into force of the Section 142 of the Code on Social Security, 2020, the ECR shall be allowed to be filed only for those members, whose Aadhaar numbers are seeded and verified with the UANs, w.e.f 01.06.2021."

The EPFO went on to add, "Accordingly, please ensure the Aadhaar seeding in respect of all the contributory members to enable them to avail uninterrupted services of the EPFO and to avoid any inconvenience."

So, from 1st June 2021, if an EPF account is not linked with the account holder's Aadhaar number, the employee will get only one's monthly EPF contribution. He or she won't be able to see the employers' monthly EPF contribution. Apart from this, the EPF account holder won't be able to use the EPFO services available for EPF account holders.

How to link Aadhaar with EPF

To link Aadhaar number with EPF, one needs to log in at the EPFO portal — epfindia.gov.in and follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide to link Aadhaar with EPF account:

1] Log in at the EPFO official portal — epfindia.gov.in;

2] Click at 'Online Services' option followed by 'e-KYC portal' and 'Link UAN Aadhaar';

3] Enter you UAN number and the registered mobile number;

4] OTP will come at the registered mobile number;

5] Enter OTP and your 12-digit Aadhaar number;

6] Click at the 'Submit' button;

7] Click at 'OTP Verification' option;

8] Create OTP on your registered mobile number of mail linked to your Aadhaar number for verification of your Aadhaar details.

EPFO will communicate to your employers for authentication of your Aadhaar-EPF linking. Once the recruiter authenticates your Aadhaar seeding with EPF account, your EPF account will get linked to your Aadhaar number.

