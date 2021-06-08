Aadhaar not linked to EPF account? Your PF amount will not be credited

Aadhaar seeding with the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) has become mandatory from 1st June 2021. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has directed the employers that ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) is allowed for only those EPFO members whose account is Aadhaar seeded. Means, if an EPF account is not linked to accountholder's Aadhaar number, then employer's contribution won't get credited in such EPF account. The EPFO also made it clear that employer's EPF contribution won't be credited those EPF account whose UAN is not Aadhaar verified.