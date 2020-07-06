In a relief to citizens, the central government earlier extended the last date for linking Aadhaar card and Permanent Account Number (PAN) card to March 31, 2021. The decision came amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. "Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have extended deadlines. PAN-AADHAAR linking can be done till 31st March, 2021. We do hope this helps you plan things better," the income tax department wrote on Twitter today.