Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline is 31 December: How to check your status

The Income Tax department on Friday sent out a reminder saying the last date for linking PAN Card and Aadhaar is 31 December and that those PAN cards that are not linked will become inoperative or invalid from January 2020.

If you don't finish the linkage process by 31 December, you stand to be be barred from filing income tax returns.

In case you are not sure whether you have linked your PAN with Aadhaar, here's how you can check the status of your linkage process. Go to https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home and click on "Link Aadhaar" link visible under the Quick Links section of the website's left hand side.

(Photo: Screengrab)

You'll be directed to the following part of the site.

(Photo: Screengrab)

Click on the "click here" hyperlink, which will take you to the page where you are supposed to fill in your PAN and Aadhaar details.





(Photo: Screengrab)

If you PAN and Aadhaar details are already linked, you'll be shown a confirmation saying "your PAN is linked to Aadhaar Number".

(Photo: Screengrab)

However, if you are yet to link your PAN and Aadhaar, here's what you'll be required to do. Go to https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home and click on "Link Aadhaar" link visible under the Quick Links section of the website's left hand side. You'll be directed to a page where you are supposed to file in details including your PAN and Aadhaar details and also your name as per the Aadhaar Card.