Aadhaar SIM check: Find and report numbers registered in your name to prevent financial fraud

There is a possibility of your Aadhaar card being linked to more than one mobile number. This is a fact that you might not have realised yet. As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) rules, an individual can have up to 9 mobile connections registered in their name.

Furthermore, this rule has been established to efficiently regulate mobile connections; the growing misuse of Aadhaar details has made it critical for individual citizens to periodically check and review which numbers are linked to their own identity.

Telecom operators across the nation accept Aadhaar cards as valid identity and address verification documents for issuing a new SIM card to an individual. This ensures that Aadhaar-based verification is seamless and convenient. Still, it also poses a serious risk if identity details fall into the wrong hands or if the data reaches individuals with illegitimate intentions.

This is because fraudsters and scamsters can allegedly use another person’s identity documents to obtain SIM cards and then use those numbers for making calls, SMS, social media accounts, or even committing elaborate financial crimes.

Now, in order to assist and help consumers identify such misuse, the government has introduced the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ platform. This is a platform that includes the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) facility. The services provided by this platform permit users to check the mobile connections issued in their name and report numbers they do not recognise.

How to check mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar This is a relatively simple process. In this, the customers are required to visit the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ website and then select the option to check mobile connections that are issued in their name.

Subsequently, they are then required to submit their 10-digit mobile number, then complete the ‘CAPTCHA’ details and verify their identity through an OTP, i.e., One Time Password.

Finally, upon successful verification, the platform will display the mobile connections that are associated with the user’s identity. In case a number appears that the consumer does not recognise, they can take remedial action through the platform in order to resolve the issue amicably, instead of ignoring it.

Why was there a need for such a security check? The requirement and need for such checks are now indispensable. This is because mobile numbers are increasingly tied to banking services, digital payments, social media, and other associated online services and critical transactions. A compromised mobile connection, on the other hand, can potentially give fraudsters access to OTP-based authentication and other vital services.