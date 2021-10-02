Aadhaar UIDAI: To make Aadhaar update and Aadhaar enrollment more easy, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to open more stand-alone Aadhaar enrollment and update centres in India. The UIDAI has announced that it will be opening 166 such centres in 122 cities acoss India. This will enable Indian citizens to apply for a new Aadhaar card or get their existing Aadhaar card updated more easily as more Aadhaar enrollment and update centres means more easy to get Aadhaar appointments.

The UIDAI has opened 55 Aadhaaar Seva Kendras as part of its plan to open 166 stand-alone Aadhaar enrollment and update centres in 122 cities across the country. These are in addition to about 52,000 Aadhaar enrolment centers run by banks, post offices and state governments. These Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs), which are open on all days of the week, have so far catered to over 70 Lakh residents including Divyang persons.

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A Aadhaaar Seva Kendras, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B Aadhaaar Seva Kendras and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C Aadhaaar Seva Kendras. These Aadhaaar Seva Kendras are operational from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. They are closed only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of ₹50 is payable for Demographic Updates and ₹100 for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra has online appointment system and token management system, which guides residents to relevant stages of the Enrolment/ Update process in a hassle-free manner.

