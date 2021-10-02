Aadhaar update, enrollment update to become more easy. Check UIDAI announcement

These centers have a capacity to handle up to 1,000 enrolments and update requests per day for Model-A Aadhaaar Seva Kendras, upto 500 enrolments and update requests per day for Model B Aadhaaar Seva Kendras and up to 250 enrolments and update requests per day for Model C Aadhaaar Seva Kendras. These Aadhaaar Seva Kendras are operational from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. They are closed only on public holidays. While Aadhaar Enrolment is free, a nominal charge of ₹50 is payable for Demographic Updates and ₹100 for Biometric Updates with or without Demographic updates.

