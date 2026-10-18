Aadhaar update: Want to change your name, address or date of birth? Check UIDAI's list of accepted documents

Aadhaar holders who want to update their name, address, date of birth, or other personal details must submit documents accepted by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
The documents required depend on the information being changed, as a single document may be accepted as proof of identity, address, relationship, or date of birth, while others may be valid for only one purpose.
Here is a list of documents accepted by UIDAI, grouped by the type of proof required.
Proof of identity (PoI) documents must contain the applicant’s name and photograph and are used to verify identity or a name change. Accepted documents include:
Proof of address (PoA) documents must contain the applicant’s name and address in India and are used to update the address in Aadhaar.
Proof of relationship (PoR) documents establish the child’s name and the name of the Head of Family (HoF). They are used when updating Aadhaar details through a family member. Accepted documents include:
Proof of date of birth establishes the applicant's name and date of birth. Accepted documents include:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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