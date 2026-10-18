Aadhaar update: Want to change your name, address or date of birth? Check UIDAI's list of accepted documents

Planning to update your Aadhaar details? UIDAI accepts different documents for changes to name, address, date of birth, and relationship details. Here is a category-wise list of accepted identity, address, relationship, and DOB proofs. 

Sheetal Goel
Published18 Oct 2026, 10:13 AM IST
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Aadhaar update: Want to change your name, address or date of birth? Check UIDAI's list of accepted documents. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Aadhaar update: Want to change your name, address or date of birth? Check UIDAI's list of accepted documents. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Aadhaar holders who want to update their name, address, date of birth, or other personal details must submit documents accepted by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The documents required depend on the information being changed, as a single document may be accepted as proof of identity, address, relationship, or date of birth, while others may be valid for only one purpose.

Here is a list of documents accepted by UIDAI, grouped by the type of proof required.

What documents are accepted as proof of identity (PoI)?

Proof of identity (PoI) documents must contain the applicant’s name and photograph and are used to verify identity or a name change. Accepted documents include:

  • Indian passport, ration card or Public Distribution System (PDS) photo card.
  • Voter ID card or e-Voter ID with details available on the Election Commission website.
  • Driving licence.
  • Photo identity card issued by the Central or state government, a public sector undertaking (PSU), or a statutory or regulatory body.
  • Pensioner or freedom fighter photo identity card, or pension payment order.
  • Kisan photo passbook.
  • CGHS, ECHS, ESIC or medical claim card issued by the government or a PSU.
  • Prescribed certificate jointly signed by the head of a registered shelter home and the authorised district officer for disability-related matters.
  • MGNREGA job card and state-issued domicile certificate.
  • Marriage certificate, divorce Decree, caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC), transgender identity card or certificate, and Gazette notification for a first-name or full-name change.
  • Marksheet or certificate issued by a recognised educational board, university or higher educational institution.
  • UIDAI-prescribed certificate from an authorised NACO or state health department official, or a prison officer's induction document.

Also Read | Joint ownership over: Former co-owner still uses property address—risk to you?

What documents are accepted as proof of address (PoA)?

Proof of address (PoA) documents must contain the applicant’s name and address in India and are used to update the address in Aadhaar.

  • Indian passport, ration card, PDS photo card, Kisan photo passbook, or voter ID.
  • Service photo identity card, pensioner identity card or pension payment order issued by an authorised government body.
  • MGNREGA job card and state-issued domicile certificate.
  • Prescribed certificate jointly signed by the head of a registered shelter home and the authorised district officer for disability-related matters.
  • Marriage certificate and SC/ST/OBC certificate.
  • Bank or post office savings passbook with the required photograph, stamp and signature.
  • Bank account or credit card statement, or post office savings account statement, not older than three months.
  • Electricity, water, gas, landline, post-paid mobile or broadband bill, generally not older than three months.
  • Property tax receipt not older than one year.
  • Registered sale agreement or gift deed, or registered or unregistered rent, lease or leave-and-licence agreement.
  • Government or PSU accommodation allotment letter not older than one year.
  • Life or medical insurance policy valid up to one year from its issue date.
  • UIDAI-prescribed address certificate issued by an authorised public representative, gazetted officer, Tehsildar, recognised educational institution or designated village-level authority.

What documents are accepted as proof of relationship (PoR)?

Proof of relationship (PoR) documents establish the child’s name and the name of the Head of Family (HoF). They are used when updating Aadhaar details through a family member. Accepted documents include:

  • Indian passport.
  • Ration card or PDS photo card.
  • Pensioner photo identity card or pension payment order.
  • MGNREGA job card and domicile certificate.
  • Marriage certificate and SC/ST/OBC certificate.
  • Marksheet or certificate issued by a recognised educational board, university or higher educational institution.
  • Birth certificate.
  • Self-declaration by an immediate family member living at the same address, valid only when borrowing that family member's address for an Aadhaar address update.
  • Legal guardianship document issued by a competent government authority or court.
  • UIDAI-prescribed certificate from a District Child Protection Officer, along with the required child-care institution placement order.

Also Read | Aadhaar deactivation after death: How to report family member's death to UIDAI?

What documents are accepted as proof of date of birth (DoB)?

Proof of date of birth establishes the applicant's name and date of birth. Accepted documents include:

  • Indian passport.
  • Service photo identity card issued by an authorised government body or PSU.
  • Pensioner photo identity card, freedom fighter photo identity card or pension payment order.
  • Marksheet or certificate issued by a recognised board, university or higher educational institution.
  • Transgender identity card or certificate.
  • Birth certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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