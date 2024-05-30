Aadhaar-PAN link: Income Tax Department issues step-by-step guide to avoid higher TDS. Check here
Aadhaar-PAN link: The Income Tax Department has recently issued a detailed guide outlining step-by-step instructions on how individuals can link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number (PAN). This initiative aims to facilitate the process for taxpayers and prevent the deduction of higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates.