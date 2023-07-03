The last day for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar on paying a late fee of ₹1,000 was June 30, 2023. Taxpayers who have not linked the two by this date will not be able to avail certain services related to income tax.

From July 1, 2023, PAN will become inoperative for individuals who have failed to link it with Aadhaar and TDS (tax deducted at source) and TCS (tax collected at source) will be deducted at a higher rate.

As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

A taxpayer can activate his/her PAN after payment of the penalty. This process can be done on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) portal by paying the amount under Challan No. ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) and Minor head 500 (Other Receipts).

Although it is possible to file income tax returns (ITRs) without linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar, but the income tax department will not process the ITR until the two are linked.

On Friday, the income tax department said it will “duly consider" cases where linking of PAN with Aadhaar is yet to happen despite individuals giving their consent and having paid the fee.

In a tweet, the income tax department had said instances have come to notice where PAN holders have faced difficulty in downloading the challan after payment of a fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking.

“In this regard, it is to be informed that the status of challan payment may be checked in the 'e-pay tax' tab of the portal after login. If payment is successful, then PAN holder can proceed to link PAN with Aadhaar," it had said.

“In cases where fee payment and consent for linking have been received, but linking has not been done till 30.06.2023, such cases will be duly considered by the Department," it had said.