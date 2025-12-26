Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory by 31 December 2025 – here's a last-minute guide for taxpayers

The last date to link Aadhaar with the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is 31 December 2025. Linking Aadhaar with PAN is compulsory for all; those who fail to comply are likely to face consequences.

The Income Tax Department, in its notification dated 3 April 2025, has stated that individuals whose PAN was issued using an Aadhaar number before 1 October 2024 must complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking by the end of this year.

With just five left to link Aadhaar-PAN, here's a last-minute guide —

What is Aadhaar-PAN linking? PAN-Aadhaar linking involves connecting a person's PAN with their Aadhaar number to confirm their identity and prevent duplicate PAN issuance.

Also Read | Will your PAN card get deactivated if not linked to Aadhaar by 31 December?

Why is Aadhaar-PAN linking important? Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act states that any individual assigned a PAN as of 1 July 2017, and eligible for an Aadhaar number, must inform their Aadhaar number using the specified form and procedure. Your PAN will become inoperative if you do not link it with Aadhaar by the deadline, the I-T Department said in a user manual.

Notably, Aadhaar-PAN linking is automatically completed during the application process for new PAN card applicants.

The Link Aadhaar service is available to individual taxpayers (both registered and unregistered on the e-Filing Portal).

Also Read | Aadhaar app update: Stepwise guide on how to change your mobile number from home

What are the prerequisites for linking Aadhaar and PAN? To link PAN with Aadhaar, you will need —

– Valid PAN

– Aadhaar number

– Valid mobile number

How to link Aadhaar with PAN? A step-by-step guide Here are the steps to link PAN-Aadhaar online —

Step 1: Go to the e-Filing Portal Home page and select Link Aadhaar from the Quick Links section. Alternatively, you can log in to the e-filing portal and click on Link Aadhaar in the Profile section.

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Step 3: Click Continue to proceed with payment via e-Pay Tax.

Step 4: Enter your PAN, confirm your PAN, and provide any mobile number to receive an OTP.

Step 5: After OTP verification, you will be redirected to e-Pay Tax page.

Step 6: Click on ‘Proceed’.

Step 7: Select the relevant Assessment Year and Type of Payment as 'Other Receipts', and then click 'Continue'.

Step 8: The applicable amount will be automatically filled in under 'Others'. Click Continue.

Step 9: Now, navigate to the e-filing Portal, then log in. On the Dashboard, within the Profile section, click 'Link Aadhaar to PAN' or alternatively, select 'Link Aadhaar' in the personal details section.