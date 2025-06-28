Aadhaar-PAN, Tatkal tickets, UPI chargeback & more: New money rules in July 2025 you need to know

Money rule changes from July 2025: A set of financial rules will be implemented from July 2025 onwards, which is likely to affect individuals and businesses across India.

The revised UPI chargeback rules, new Tatkal train ticket booking norms, and the requirement to have Aadhar to apply for a PAN card are some of the money rules and initiatives that will be implemented from July 2025 onwards.

Check out the important money rule changes starting July 2025 that all individuals and businesses must know:

UPI chargeback rules National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) recently announced changes to UPI chargeback rules, with the aim of simplifying the process.

As per the present system, when a chargeback request is denied, mostly due to numerous claims, even in legitimate cases, the bank is required to contact NPCI to whitelist the case through the UPI Reference Complaints System (URCS).

According to the announcement on June 20, 2025, NPCI’s intervention will no longer be required in such instances. Financial institutions may directly classify authentic declined chargebacks as eligible for reprocessing without awaiting approval from NPCI.

Aadhaar mandatory for new PAN cards Aadhaar card will become mandatory to apply for a new PAN card from July 1, 2025, onwards. Earlier, any valid ID card and a birth certificate were required to apply for a PAN card. However, from July 1, 2025 Aadhaar verification will become a necessary step, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Tatkal ticket booking rules From July 2025, several Tatkal ticket booking rules will come into effect. Aadhaar verification will become mandatory for Tatkal train tickets through the website of IRCTC or its mobile app from July 1, 2025, onwards.

One-time password (OTP) will be necessary for Tatkal train ticket bookings from July 15 onwards, which means that customers will receive a code on their devices while booking the tickets. OTP authentication will be needed for Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well.

Indian Railways has introduced a time restriction for authorised ticketing agents, where they cannot book Tatkal tickets within the first 30 minutes after the booking window opens. The restriction window for AC-class Tatkal tickets is from 10:00 am to 10:30 am, and for non-AC-class Tatkal tickets, it is from 11:00 am to 11:30 am.

GST return filing rules The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on June 7, 2025 announced that the monthly GST payment form GSTR-3B will become non-editable from July 2025 onwards.

Additionally, taxpayers will not be allowed to file their GST returns after the expiry of a period of three years from the due date, GSTN stated.

The impacted forms consist of GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR-7, GSTR-8, and GSTR-9.

HDFC Bank credit card fee, reward changes HDFC Bank has announced new credit card fees and updates to its rewards program, which will take effect on July 1. These changes include a 1% fee on monthly spends of more than ₹10,000, utility bill payments of more than ₹50,000, online gaming transactions of over ₹10,000, rent payments, fuel payments of ₹15,000, and education-related payments made via third-party apps. These charges are capped at ₹4,999.