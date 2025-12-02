Aadhaar–UAN seeding: EPFO says no further extension for mandatory linking to file ECR

Aadhaar–UAN seeding: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the discontinuation of the extension of the timeline for mandatory Aadhaar seeding with UAN for filing of ECR beyond 31 October, as per a circular dated 1 December 2025.

The mandatory requirement for filing the Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) was introduced on 1 June 2021, applicable only to members whose Aadhaar number is seeded and verified with their Universal Account Number (UAN).

For those who are not aware, a UAN is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to salaried individuals to manage their provident fund. This ID enables simplified online transfer of PF accounts across employers during job changes of subscribers.

The latest extension, which was granted vide MoL&E communication dated 28 October, permitted certain categories an extra time until 31 October 2025.

These categories include the following: I. North East Region (NER): States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

II. Specific industries: Beedi-making, building and construction and plantation industries (including Tea, Coffee, Cardamom, Pepper, Jute, Rubber, Cinchona, Cashewnuts).

Several extensions in the past EPFO acknowledged that multiple extensions have been given in the past for Aadhaar-UAN seeding.

“Over the past four years, adequate opportunities have been provided to complete Aadhaar-UAN seeding and verification. Current pendency is marginal and continues to decline steadily. In view of the above, and to prevent further dependency on recurring extensions, it has been decided not to grant any further extension,” reads the circular.

As a result, it is made clear that the timeline for Aadhaar seeding and verification with UAN will not be extended beyond 31 October.

The circular also instructed all zonal offices and regional offices to immediately start intensive sensitisation and awareness drives targeting the concerned employers.

Through the circular, EPFO clearly informed the employers that ECR filing for the month of November 2025 onwards will be permitted only for those members whose Aadhaar is duly seeded and verified with UAN. And this would be done without exception.