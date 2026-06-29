Aarogya Setu 2.0 launch today: How India’s new digital health platform may cut healthcare costs

The Central government will launch Aarogya Setu 2.0 today at Vigya Bhawan, New Delhi. The development marks the next phase of the nation’s digital health infrastructure, as detailed in a recent press release by the Press Information Bureau.
The revamped application, which builds on the Aarogya Setu platform introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be unveiled by Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Several other digital health initiatives aimed at boosting healthcare delivery and management across the nation, as well as insurance interoperability, will also be launched.
Biggest takeaway for citizens
The biggest takeaway for citizens is the launch of a comprehensive Personal Health Record (PHR) application that brings multiple healthcare services onto a single platform.
The application will also permit users to create, individually manage and maintain their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and to store and share digital medical records. They can access and use AI-powered health insights, receive medication reminders, integrate with advanced wearable devices and manage their personal and family health records.
The platform will also permit citizens to make OPD registrations and hospital-related payments through QR-based ‘scan and register’ and ‘scan and pay’ features.
If you are an eligible beneficiary, you will be able to access Ayushman Bharat PM-JAU services, including hospital search, treatment history, medication history and policy details, through a single application. This data will help improve treatment for individuals with serious diseases and foster more accurate data management.
Beyond Aarogya Setu 2.0, the government is also scheduled to launch the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), which aims to standardise health insurance claims between hospitals and insurers, as well as new health data standards and digital tools for healthcare providers.
The effectiveness of these initiatives will ultimately depend on adoption across hospital chains, insurers and state healthcare systems.
For citizens, this could translate into easier, more meaningful access to medical records, smoother insurance claim settlement and fewer administrative hurdles when seeking medical assistance.
For more details, refer to the official notification at the official website of the Press Information Bureau at: https://www.pib.gov.in/