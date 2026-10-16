Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund September portfolio: 35 stocks, including Groww and NTPC, see higher holdings

Sunil Singhania-backed Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund increased its holdings in Groww, NTPC and HDFC Bank in September, while adding pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences to its portfolio and exiting Cyient DLM. The fund raised its holdings in 35 existing stocks and trimmed two others during the month.

The fund’s September portfolio disclosure shows changes across existing investments rather than a broad reshuffle. Its portfolio contained 46 stocks at the end of September, unchanged from August.

Groww, NTPC and HDFC Bank see higher holdings Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures was among the fund’s biggest additions by share quantity. Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund increased its holding by 30 lakh shares, taking it to 90 lakh shares in September.

The fund also added 13.5 lakh shares of NTPC, taking its holding to 78.5 lakh shares, and bought another 4 lakh shares of HDFC Bank, raising its total to 50 lakh shares.

Stock August shares September shares No. of shares added Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) 60 lakh 90 lakh 30 lakh NTPC 65 lakh 78.50 lakh 13.50 lakh Edelweiss Financial Services 80 lakh 90.05 lakh 10.05 lakh Federal Bank 55 lakh 65 lakh 10 lakh Emmvee Photovoltaic Power 38 lakh 46.65 lakh 8.65 lakh Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 28 lakh 35.69 lakh 7.69 lakh Indus Towers 50 lakh 57.51 lakh 7.51 lakh HDFC Bank 46 lakh 50 lakh 4 lakh State Bank of India 27 lakh 30 lakh 3 lakh Reliance Industries 18 lakh 19.25 lakh 1.25 lakh Source: Abakkus Mutual Fund's monthly portfolio disclosures for August and September 2026.

Reliance Industries was another stock where the fund increased its exposure. It added 1.25 lakh shares, taking its holding to 19.25 lakh shares. The fund also raised its positions in State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

Zydus Lifesciences enters the portfolio; Cyient DLM exits The fund added Zydus Lifesciences as a new position, buying 7 lakh shares during September. The holding was valued at around ₹81.34 crore at the end of the month.

At the other end, the fund sold its entire holding in Cyient DLM, exiting the stock after holding 1.51 lakh shares in August. The position was worth around ₹12.74 crore at the end of that month.

The fund also reduced its holdings in two stocks. It sold 61,807 shares of Divi’s Laboratories, bringing its holding down to 1.70 lakh shares. In Oracle Financial Services Software, it sold 45,426 shares, leaving it with around 1.20 lakh shares.

Banks and financial services remain key portfolio exposures Despite the changes in individual stocks, the fund’s portfolio remained spread across 22 sectors. Banking was its largest sector exposure, accounting for around 15.79% of net assets, followed by finance at 10.13%.

The portfolio included a mix of financial services companies, industrial businesses, power producers, technology-related stocks and consumer-facing businesses. Its holdings in banks included HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, while its other investments included NTPC and Reliance Industries.