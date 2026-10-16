Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund September portfolio: 35 stocks, including Groww and NTPC, see higher holdings

Sunil Singhania-backed Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund increased its holdings in Groww, NTPC and HDFC Bank in September, while adding pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences to its portfolio and exiting Cyient DLM. The fund raised its holdings in 35 existing stocks and trimmed two others during the month.
The fund’s September portfolio disclosure shows changes across existing investments rather than a broad reshuffle. Its portfolio contained 46 stocks at the end of September, unchanged from August.
Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures was among the fund’s biggest additions by share quantity. Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund increased its holding by 30 lakh shares, taking it to 90 lakh shares in September.
The fund also added 13.5 lakh shares of NTPC, taking its holding to 78.5 lakh shares, and bought another 4 lakh shares of HDFC Bank, raising its total to 50 lakh shares.
Stock
August shares
September shares
No. of shares added
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)
|60 lakh
|90 lakh
|30 lakh
|NTPC
|65 lakh
|78.50 lakh
|13.50 lakh
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|80 lakh
|90.05 lakh
|10.05 lakh
|Federal Bank
|55 lakh
|65 lakh
|10 lakh
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|38 lakh
|46.65 lakh
|8.65 lakh
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|28 lakh
|35.69 lakh
|7.69 lakh
|Indus Towers
|50 lakh
|57.51 lakh
|7.51 lakh
|HDFC Bank
|46 lakh
|50 lakh
|4 lakh
|State Bank of India
|27 lakh
|30 lakh
|3 lakh
|Reliance Industries
|18 lakh
|19.25 lakh
|1.25 lakh
|Source: Abakkus Mutual Fund's monthly portfolio disclosures for August and September 2026.
Reliance Industries was another stock where the fund increased its exposure. It added 1.25 lakh shares, taking its holding to 19.25 lakh shares. The fund also raised its positions in State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.
The fund added Zydus Lifesciences as a new position, buying 7 lakh shares during September. The holding was valued at around ₹81.34 crore at the end of the month.
At the other end, the fund sold its entire holding in Cyient DLM, exiting the stock after holding 1.51 lakh shares in August. The position was worth around ₹12.74 crore at the end of that month.
The fund also reduced its holdings in two stocks. It sold 61,807 shares of Divi’s Laboratories, bringing its holding down to 1.70 lakh shares. In Oracle Financial Services Software, it sold 45,426 shares, leaving it with around 1.20 lakh shares.
Despite the changes in individual stocks, the fund’s portfolio remained spread across 22 sectors. Banking was its largest sector exposure, accounting for around 15.79% of net assets, followed by finance at 10.13%.
The portfolio included a mix of financial services companies, industrial businesses, power producers, technology-related stocks and consumer-facing businesses. Its holdings in banks included HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, while its other investments included NTPC and Reliance Industries.
The fund's AUM rose to ₹7,843.87 crore as of 30 September, from ₹7,394.97 crore at the end of August. It’s cash and cash-equivalent allocation declined slightly to 6.29% of net assets in September, from 6.49% in August.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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