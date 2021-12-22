ABC of reporting capital gains in tax returns

For investments made through the SIP route, the holding period of each SIP should be calculated separately to correctly determine the LTCG and STCG realized. For instance, if a taxpayer sells the entire holding of an equity fund where she has done 24 SIPs, the first 12 SIPs will qualify for LTCG and gains below ₹1 lakh will not attract any tax. However, the last 12 SIPs will realize STCG and be taxed at 15%. If you make LTCG over the ₹1 lakh threshold, they will be taxed and 10% and details of LTCG made on each of these 12 SIPs is to be disclosed under Schedule 112A.