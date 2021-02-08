ABSL insurance launches customizable term life insurance policy

NEW DELHI: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) has launched a hyper-personalised term plan, ABSLI DigiShield Plan, to cater to the unique protection needs of customers.

According to an ABSL press release, "This single plan will offer multiple plan options, added benefits linked to life stages, joint life protection, critical illness covers and rider options to tailor-make a distinctive protection solution, offering a comprehensive financial safety net for the customers and their loved ones."

The Policy

Unlike traditional term plans, this allows a customer to enjoy benefits during the lifetime through survival benefit option. It also provides flexibility to reduce the sum assured at pre-defined retirement age, allowing customers to align their cover as per their outstanding liabilities and the life stage. This whole-life cover with sum assured reduction feature is a first-of-its-kind in the life insurance industry which offers life coverage until age 100 years, the ABSLI press release said.

The policy will provide several options for customers. Here are the details:

1. Sum assured reduction option with whole life cover: This option offers life coverage until 100 years age and also allows customer to reduce the sum assured by 50% or 25% at pre-determined retirement age. This allows customers to choose the high sum assured in their earning years and reduce life cover during their retirement years. It makes the offering ideal for salaried customers or people who have to manage their liabilities effectively.

2. Survival income on attaining age 60 years: This option provides monthly income to the subscriber on attaining age 60 years and takes care of retirement income needs. Life cover continues throughout the policy term and the nominee is paid lumpsum benefit of sum assured, lesser survival benefits paid, in case of any unfortunate event. This option ensures the need for life protection & retirement income is taken care under one plan, the ABSLI press release said.

3. Income benefit option: This option provides support to the dependent members of the customer in his/her absence by replacing lost income with a 1.25% sum assured as fixed monthly income or increasing monthly income at 5% (simple) per annum for 10/15/20 years, as chosen by the customer at the inception of the policy.

4. Level cover option: The nominee is paid the absolute amount equal to the sum assured on death, in a lump sum

5. Customised plan: DigiShield plan offers 10 plan options with a variety of benefits to suit every individual’s requirements. Some of the options that one can select from are:

Type of cover (level & reducing)

Tenure of the policy (to age 85 & whole life)

Premium payment term (single, limited & regular)

Death benefit pay-outs (lump sum, monthly income and lump sum plus monthly income)

6. Accelerated Critical Illness (ACI) benefit: Secured protection against 42 critical illnesses by opting for the Accelerated Critical Illness (ACI) Benefit option with additional premium payment.

7. Cover for spouse: Now one can cover their partner’s life under the same plan by availing of the Joint Life Protection option, the ABSLI press release said.

8. Multiple rider benefits: A comprehensive protection plan can be created by opting for additional protection through multiple riders by paying additional premiums.

9. Enhanced protection cover without medical: One can increase the cover amount on specific events like marriage, childbirth or on availing house without undergoing fresh medical or underwriting, just by intimating us on any of these events, as per the ABSLI press release.

