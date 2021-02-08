ABSL insurance launches customizable term life insurance policy

1. Sum assured reduction option with whole life cover: This option offers life coverage until 100 years age and also allows customer to reduce the sum assured by 50% or 25% at pre-determined retirement age. This allows customers to choose the high sum assured in their earning years and reduce life cover during their retirement years. It makes the offering ideal for salaried customers or people who have to manage their liabilities effectively.

