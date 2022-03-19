ABSL MF merges 17 fixed term plans with its debt funds. What you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The assets under management (AUM) of the schemes getting merged is close to ₹4,000 crore, said A. Balasubramanian, managing director & chief executive officer for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has given a notice that its trustees have approved the merger of 17 Fixed-Term Plans (FTP), which are maturing in the next two months, into ABSL’s Low Duration Fund and Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund has given a notice that its trustees have approved the merger of 17 Fixed-Term Plans (FTP), which are maturing in the next two months, into ABSL's Low Duration Fund and Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund.
The effective date of the merger will be the maturity date of each FTP. (see the table).
Investors who agree with the merger proposal should give a consent form to the fund house through their registered email id. The consent period is open for one month starting from March 19 – 27 for most FTP schemes.
Unitholders who do not submit the consent form will be deemed as not in agreement with the merger and will receive the redemption proceeds on the maturity date of the FTP.
Here are some of the key points investors in these FTPs need to note about the merger and the two debt funds - Low Duration Fund and Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund - with which FTPs are getting merged.
Note that there will be no impact on the investments of existing investors in the ABSL’s Low Duration Fund and Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund.
Most FTP schemes that are getting merged have significant exposure to the highest credit-rated bonds (AAA – represents minimum default risk) and cash and cash equivalents. They also have some exposure (about 10 percent on an average) to AA and A-rated bonds, which have relatively higher credit default risk.
The two debt schemes with which the FTPs are merging have different risk and duration profiles.
The Low-Duration fund is an open-ended scheme and has about 40 percent exposure to AA- and A-rated bonds as on February 2022.
Thus, investors of FTPs getting merged with the low-duration fund must be wary of the higher credit risk that their portfolio will be exposed to post-merger. As of February 2022, the YTM (Yield to Maturity) of the Low-Duration Fund is 5.01 percent and has an average maturity of about one year.
Nishant Batra, chief goal planner, Holistic Wealth, also points to the exposure to lower-rated bonds in the Low Duration Fund. “FMPs were investing in highest credit rating instruments but post the merger, some of these schemes are getting merged with ABSL Low Duration fund which has around 15% of exposure in AA."
While the Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Index Fund is a target maturity fund investing in state development loans (SDLs). Since the entire portfolio of this scheme is invested in government securities, the credit risk of this scheme is relatively lower than compared to schemes getting merged into this scheme.
However, note that the tenure of this index fund scheme is higher. The average maturity of the scheme is 4.9 years with a YTM of 6.47 percent as per ACE MF as on February 2022.
The interest rate risk – fluctuation in bond prices with change in interest rates in the economy – will be higher if the investments are not held till maturity. There is a risk of mark-to-market losses if the funds are withdrawn before maturity.
Advantages of merger
As per the Income Tax Act, consolidation of schemes of mutual funds does not trigger tax implications. Accordingly, funds taken out from FTP and invested in the new scheme on the merger will not attract capital gains in the hands of investors.
Batra also points to a diversified portfolio of debt funds with which merger is taking place. “Unitholders opting for the merger have two advantages as well. One is that the taxation, which would have got triggered at maturity can be deferred; and second is that open-ended funds have much more diversified portfolio as compared to focused portfolios of FMPs," he added.
