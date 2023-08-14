Can AA systems and AI unlock innovation in mutual funds?6 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Mint mutual funds conclave debates the role of data sciences, AI and machine learning in fostering innovations.
Can account aggregator (AA) systems and artificial intelligence (AI) drive the next big wave of innovation in the mutual fund (MF) industry? This, along with other aspects of the role of technology and data in the investment industry, was the focus of a panel discussion at Mint’s Mutual Funds Conclave 2023, held recently.