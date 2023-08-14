Can AA systems and AI unlock innovation in mutual funds?

Vetri: When it comes to using AI in business, from an asset management point of view, I think, we are in the business of alpha. For the purpose of creating additional value for investors, AI can be used for pattern recognition and in the allied domain for better risk management. The second way in which AI can be used by an AMC is to simplify transaction- related tasks. We are in a high volume transaction processing business–right from the trades which flow through us to customer level transactions. There are different outsourced bodies and stakeholders that work with us on this front but, I think, a lot of that can be simplified by using AI. Finally, when it comes to conversations with the customers, both transactional or educational, there is tremendous scope to use AI.