Accreditation is your hack into GIFT City AIFs
Neil Borate , Anil Poste 6 min read 06 Aug 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Summary
Accreditations enable people with lower investments to access global markets, benefit from tax efficiencies, and diversify portfolios beyond traditional domestic options.
MUMBAI : Accreditation is quietly reshaping access to global investing for Indian and NRI investors at India’s gateway for global financial and capital market investments.
