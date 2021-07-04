Accretions in PF accounts during breaks in jobs are taxable

As per section 10(12), read with rule 8 of part A of fourth schedule of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the accumulated PF balance due and payable to the employee is exempt from tax if he has rendered continuous service for five years or more. Where there are multiple employers, and PF balances are transferred to the account with the most recent employer, the cumulative period of employment with all the employers must be seen to evaluate whether the employee has rendered continuous service for five years or more. In the instant case, your combined period of employment with the first and second organizations is less than five years. Hence, it is advisable that you transfer the balance in the first organization’s PF account to the one in the second.