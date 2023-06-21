How can I strategically manage my finances to achieve life goals?1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:03 PM IST
We would suggest that you increase your term life policy to have a cover of 10 times your annual salary.
I earn ₹1 lakh per month after taxes. Currently, my systematic investment plans (SIPs) are as follows: ₹4,000 in Axis Long Term Equity, ₹5,000 in Axis Triple Advantage Fund, ₹3,000 in UTI Long Term Equity Fund, ₹2,000 in UTI Flexicap Fund, ₹4,000 in UTI Midcap Fund, and ₹3,000 in Mirae Mutual Fund’s equity-linked saving scheme. Additionally, I have investments of ₹33,000 in UTI Ultra Short Term and ₹70,000 in UTI Liquid Fund. Also, I have ₹8 lakh in the public provident fund (PPF) and ₹3 lakh in bank fixed deposits. My insurance coverage includes a company mediclaim with ₹20 lakh family cover, a company term insurance policy worth ₹60 lakh, which is five times my annual salary, and an LIC term plan with a ₹10 lakh cover.