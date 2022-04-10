Achieving the dream of an overseas education

Tax Benefit: Under Section 80E, you can claim tax deduction on the interest paid for up to eight years— starting from the year in which repayment starts or until the interest is fully repaid, whichever is earlier. It is important to ensure that the loan is taken from a bank or notified financial institution or approved charitable institution. Tax deduction cannot be claimed for education loan taken from informal sources, be it friends or family. However, legal guardians for any student are eligible to claim deductions if they have availed of such a loan. There is no maximum limit to claim a deduction. Yet, only interest payment is eligible for deduction, and not the principal amount.