ACKO and PhonePe collaborate to ensure accessibility of insurance for millions. Details here
ACKO General Insurance and PhonePe have collaborated to provide a range of inclusive car and bike insurance products directly to users through the PhonePe platform. This strategic partnership combines ACKO’s customer-centric approach with PhonePe’s extensive distribution network, ensuring convenient access to insurance as a readily available financial option for PhonePe users.