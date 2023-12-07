ACKO General Insurance and PhonePe have collaborated to provide a range of inclusive car and bike insurance products directly to users through the PhonePe platform. This strategic partnership combines ACKO’s customer-centric approach with PhonePe’s extensive distribution network, ensuring convenient access to insurance as a readily available financial option for PhonePe users.

In addition, this partnership will witness ACKO expanding its product range to encompass health insurance and various other lines in the coming years. The integration of ACKO with PhonePe is facilitated through the cutting-edge partnership API stack, crafted for modularity and smooth integration. This API stack is geared to facilitate quick and efficient collaborations with online distributors, ensuring that ACKO’s personalized pricing, innovative SKUs, and consistent user experience are seamlessly delivered to all partners, with PhonePe being the first in line.

Speaking about the partnership, Sanjeev Srinivasan, CEO, ACKO General Insurance said, “This partnership with PhonePe marks a significant milestone in our journey to democratize insurance in India. By combining ACKO’s customer-first approach and PhonePe’s vast distribution network, we are positioned to offer unmatched value and convenience to millions of customers, reinforcing our commitment to make insurance simple and accessible."

Vishal Gupta, CEO, PhonePe Insurance, added, “PhonePe is transforming the insurance landscape in India. We are committed to offering our customers the best Insurance product selection while streamlining the purchasing process. Partnering with ACKO, renowned for its innovation and customer-centric approach, empowers us to fulfill our commitment and actively contribute to the advancement of digital insurance in India."

Users of PhonePe will enjoy the advantages of the insurance company’s products, which guarantee not only competitive prices but also industry-leading claims and service experience. This collaboration emphasizes the shared commitment of both ACKO and PhonePe to deliver intuitive, affordable, and reliable insurance coverage to millions of customers throughout India.

