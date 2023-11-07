Active equity funds attracted ₹74,000 crore in July-September quarter, MOAMC study
According to the study conducted by MOAMC in the July-September 2023 quarter, active equity funds attracted net inflows of ₹74,000 crore, while passive equity funds received ₹9,000 crore. Simultaneously, active debt funds witnessed net outflows of ₹51,000 crore during the same period.
A recent report titled “Where the Money Flows", conducted by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC), highlights the remarkable growth of the mutual fund industry over the past decade. During this period, assets under management (AUM) have surged from ₹8.3 lakh crore in December 2013 to a staggering ₹46.4 lakh crore as of September 2023, representing a fivefold increase.