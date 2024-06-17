Active vs passive funds: Can both play a role in your portfolio?

Portfolio construction

The maximum single stock limit for active funds is 10%, whereas for passive funds, single stock exposure could be as high as 35%. Passive funds tend to be more concentrated than active funds. For example, while the Nifty Bank Index Funds (passive) may have only 12 stocks, with the weight of the top stock being as high as 30%, actively managed banking & financial services funds may have 40-50 stocks, with the top holding not more than 7-8%. These two strategies may not be comparable, let alone discussions around alpha.