Active funds see performance rebound

“Over the one-year period ending December 2021, mid- and small-cap was the best performing fund category among equities covered in the SPIVA India Scorecard. The benchmark for this, the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index, was up 51% the same period. However, market participants in this category of active funds may have witnessed a wider spread in fund returns as the difference in the first and third quartile fund was 19% thus presenting fund selection challenges," said Akash Jain, associate director, global research and design, S&P Dow Jones Indices.