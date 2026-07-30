Active large-cap funds closely mirror Nifty 50 index: New study finds 90% overlap in sectoral allocation

Active large-cap funds may not provide as much diversification as many investors expect. A study shows their sector allocations and stock portfolios closely mirror the Nifty 50, with the overlap becoming even higher among the largest funds. 

Sheetal Goel
Published30 Jul 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Do large-cap funds really differ from Nifty 50? A study finds 90% sector overlap (AI-generated image)
Do large-cap funds really differ from Nifty 50? A study finds 90% sector overlap (AI-generated image)

If you are investing in a large-cap fund, you are effectively investing in a portfolio that closely resembles the Nifty 50 index fund in terms of sector allocation.

A study by DSP Mutual Fund reveals that around 90% of the sectoral allocation of an active large-cap fund closely mirrors the Nifty 50 Index, indicating limited deviation from the benchmark at the sector level.

The study also found that portfolio overlap increases among the largest funds, with the top 10 large-cap mutual funds by assets under management (AUM) showing even higher commonality with the index.

Sector-wise weightage: Large-cap fund vs Nifty 50

SectorMedian Active Large-cap Fund Weightage (%)Nifty 50 Weightage (%)
Financials34.536.8
Consumer Discretionary13.511.1
Industrials9.38.9
Materials6.27.1
Consumer Staples65.8
Information Technology67.4
Healthcare5.94.9
Energy5.89.8
Communication Services4.45.1
Utilities3.32.7
Real Estate0.70

*Source: DSP Mutual Fund, Data as on 30 June, 2026

Also Read | ₹70,819 crore inflows: Why multi-asset funds top the hybrid category

The median active large-cap fund maintains sector allocations that are broadly in line with the Nifty 50 across most sectors. Financials, the largest sector in the index, account for 36.8% of the Nifty 50 compared with 34.5% in the median active large-cap fund.

Other sectors also show close alignment, including materials, consumer staples, utilities, industrials, and communication services.

The biggest deviation is seen in consumer discretionary, where the median active large-cap fund allocates 13.5% compared with 11.1% in the Nifty 50. On the other hand, energy has the largest underweight allocation, with active funds allocating 5.8% as compared to 9.8% in the benchmark.

Despite these differences, the study estimates that around 90% of the sectoral allocation in a median active large-cap fund is common with the Nifty 50. This means that most large-cap funds offer limited sectoral differentiation for investors who also hold a Nifty 50 index fund.

Portfolio overlap extends beyond sector allocation

The study also analysed the underlying stock portfolios of active large-cap funds and found a significant overlap with the Nifty 50.

Around 58% of large-cap funds portfolios comprise stocks that are also part of the Nifty 50, while the remaining 42% represent active bets outside the benchmark.

This indicates that although fund managers seek to generate alpha through selective stock picking, a majority of their holdings continue to mirror the Nifty 50.

Also Read | Large & mid-cap funds: How they compare with large-cap and mid-cap funds

Largest funds resemble the benchmark even more

The study found that the overlap with the Nifty 50 is even higher among the industry's largest schemes.

The top 10 large-cap funds by AUM have an average portfolio overlap of 64% with the Nifty 50, leaving only 36% of the portfolio in active positions outside the index.

This suggests that as fund size increases, portfolios tend to move even closer to the benchmark, further narrowing the distinction between active large-cap funds and a Nifty 50 index fund.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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