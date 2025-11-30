Active mid-caps are struggling. Time to go passive?
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 30 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Actively managed mid-cap funds are struggling to beat their benchmark as the rules tighten and stock discovery shrinks. Should investors switch to low-cost passive strategies — or stay the active course?
Mid-cap mutual funds are finding it increasingly hard to stay ahead. Fresh data shows that most active mid-cap fund managers are struggling to beat the very benchmark they’re supposed to outperform, intensifying the active vs passive investing debate in one of the market’s most dynamic segments.
