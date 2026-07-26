How do active momentum funds work, and are they worth buying?

Active momentum funds have outpaced the broader market over the past three months and six months, which was a period of heightened volatility.
In the three months to 23 July 2026, active momentum funds returned an average of about 6.4%, against 1.2% for the Nifty 500 total return index (TRI) and negative 0.7% for the Nifty 50 TRI.
Over a six-month period, the funds returned close to 10.8% on average, against 1.8% for the Nifty 500TRI and negative 4.1% for the Nifty 50 TRI. However, the returns of active momentum funds varied widely: from 3.7% to 15.2%. That spread in returns reflects the different models these funds run to play the momentum factor.
Here’s a look at how different active momentum funds work and whether you should consider these for your portfolio.